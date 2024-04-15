Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.49. The company had a trading volume of 151,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

