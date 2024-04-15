Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VOT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.02. 55,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.