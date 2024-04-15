Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.94. 139,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,840. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

