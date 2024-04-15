Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,390,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 752,360 shares.The stock last traded at $62.23 and had previously closed at $62.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

