VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Trading Up 0.6%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.98 and last traded at $222.11. Approximately 1,841,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,609,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.68.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.44.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.