V2X (NYSE:VVX) Trading 2.8% Higher

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 22,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 89,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in V2X by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 402,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,048,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

