Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $590,489,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after buying an additional 236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.