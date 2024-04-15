United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in United States Steel by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

