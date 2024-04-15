United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 4,392.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

