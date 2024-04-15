United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.54 and last traded at $145.11. Approximately 654,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,287,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.57. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

