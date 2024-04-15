United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,868. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.57.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

