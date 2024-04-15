United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.60.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.