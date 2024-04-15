Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $255.00 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.22 or 0.00011492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.32 billion and $255.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00122938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009419 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.4387953 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 997 active market(s) with $282,956,596.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

