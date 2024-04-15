Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.74. 1,164,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.18. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

