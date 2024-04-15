Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:UNCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.18. 83,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

