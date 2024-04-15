Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,126,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

