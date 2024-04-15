Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,411. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

