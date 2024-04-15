TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million.

TRX Gold Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

