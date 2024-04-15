Truist Financial Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

