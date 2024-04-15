Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Purchased by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Triumph Financial comprises approximately 2.2% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors owned 0.15% of Triumph Financial worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $112,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $928,552.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,511.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.