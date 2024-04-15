TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

