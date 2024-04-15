Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.74. 291,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 252,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Down 7.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

