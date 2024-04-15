TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,248.39

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,248.39 and last traded at $1,241.60, with a volume of 5528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,220.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,185.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,035.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,822,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

