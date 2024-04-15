Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,529,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $244.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.