Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 7.7 %

About Touchstone Exploration

Shares of LON:TXP opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.37 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.79. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.20).

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

