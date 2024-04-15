Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXP
Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 7.7 %
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Touchstone Exploration
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Trading Halts Explained
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.