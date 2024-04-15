Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.68.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

TXG stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,242. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.98.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro acquired 5,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

