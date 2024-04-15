Toncoin (TON) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.62 or 0.00010502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.61 billion and $633.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.19 or 0.99985518 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010978 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,105,284,769 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,105,267,441.907032 with 3,470,827,372.8504558 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.0681274 USD and is up 15.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $625,667,469.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

