Tnf LLC Takes $228,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,656,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 474,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $68,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.63. 2,827,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,590,802. The company has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

