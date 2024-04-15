Tnf LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Tnf LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 242,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,262. The company has a market capitalization of $671.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.82.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

