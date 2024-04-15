Tnf LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tnf LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.78. 674,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

