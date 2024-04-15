Tnf LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $22.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,322.03. The stock had a trading volume of 882,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,107.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.