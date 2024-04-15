Tnf LLC Makes New $3.42 Million Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,886,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after acquiring an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,719,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,819,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.22. The stock had a trading volume of 472,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.37 and a one year high of $248.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

