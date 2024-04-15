Tnf LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VLUE traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.45. 511,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

