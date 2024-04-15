Tnf LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tnf LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $433.70. 28,565,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,893,359. The company has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

