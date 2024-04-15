Tnf LLC Buys Shares of 774 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 73,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $468.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.04. The company has a market capitalization of $424.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

