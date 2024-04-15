Tnf LLC Buys New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.22. 103,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,844. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

