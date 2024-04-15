Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Bought by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.77% of Titan Machinery worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Titan Machinery by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

TITN traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $23.26. 147,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,623. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $531.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

