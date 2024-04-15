TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Plans $1.39 Dividend

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.3877 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
TISCO Financial Group Public Stock Performance
Shares of TSCFY stock remained flat at $27.14 on Monday. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.
About TISCO Financial Group Public
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TISCO Financial Group Public
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for TISCO Financial Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TISCO Financial Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.