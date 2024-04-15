The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $221.10 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

