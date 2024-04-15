The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 161.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE KR opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.