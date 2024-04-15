The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 273.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. 3,326,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.29. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

