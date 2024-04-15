The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KF traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Korea Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.