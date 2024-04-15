The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $4,173,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Hershey by 396.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

