The Goldman Sachs Group Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $173.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TFI International has a 52 week low of $100.96 and a 52 week high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

