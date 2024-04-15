The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $11.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $400.88. 6,169,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.