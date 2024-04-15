The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,981. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

