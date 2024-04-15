The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CEE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. 24,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,452. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

