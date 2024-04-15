The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,803,032. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $169.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

