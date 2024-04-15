Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $966.32 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $966.32 million and $46.36 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,815,554 coins and its circulating supply is 978,203,159 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

