Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sentry Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded down $8.14 on Monday, reaching $162.91. 69,595,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,840,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day moving average of $214.30. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $518.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

